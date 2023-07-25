Abu Dhabi Residents Office, JETRO collaborate to promote attraction of specialised talent and investors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Residents Office, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to support the emirate's thriving community and to strengthen its position as a top destination for top talent, and the Japan External Trade Authority (JETRO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance joint efforts in attracting specialised talent and investors as part of the activities of the UAE-Japan business Forum in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED and Hiroyuki Ishige, Chairman and CEO of JETRO in the attendance of a number of officials from both countries.

Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, said: “Abu Dhabi continues its efforts to consolidate economic diversification, sustainability, knowledge-based, innovation driven economy, capitalising on human development, which is a top priority for us. Our cooperation with Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) is part of these efforts as Japanese experience and progress reflect role of competent talent in the scientific and technological fields, and the effectiveness of its human capital development programmes”.

“Abu Dhabi Residents Office plays a pivotal role in achieving the strategic goals of the emirate of Abu Dhabi by attracting talents, investors and their families, and laying the foundations for providing an integrated system for the prosperity of the community, which is rich in its diversity, in cooperation with all key entities in Abu Dhabi, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for top talent, investors and entrepreneurs,” Al Blooshi added:

The two entities emphasised the significance of strengthening their collaboration in order to establish new partnerships in vital industries that support sustainable development in the emirate, given Abu Dhabi's focus on attracting global top talent and investors in sectors with greater growth potential, such as tourism, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, agritech, fintech and information technology.

Abu Dhabi Residents Office will work on the strategic promotion of the emirate in collaboration with JETRO, in addition to being a gateway to top talent in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and the link with key entities, which opens the door to a base of more than 40 entities in the emirate representing both government and private sectors.

The office's strategic partnerships and comprehensive range of services provide the highest quality of life, which supports talent retention in Abu Dhabi and promotes sustainable global economic growth for the emirate.

The agreement includes the support of both parties for policies and studies aimed at presenting proposals related to unique policies of interest to residents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as well as ensuring that top talent, investors and their families can grow in the emirate with ease and integrate into the local community by offering a range of the best services that meet all their needs, and establishing joint initiatives to share the greatest insights, encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, and gain from Japanese expertise in many fields.