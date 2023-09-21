Abu Dhabi Residents Office partners with Nine Yards to boost real estate investment

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) Nine Yards, an Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer, has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), a part of the Abu Dhabi Economic Development (ADDED), to boost the real estate investment sector and support Nine Yards’ clients.

The agreement aligns with ADRO's strategic goals of facilitating the affairs of Abu Dhabi residents, retaining and integrating them into society, and developing smart services and benefits that enhance their lifestyle. It will also help to attract top talent, investors, and their families from across the world to Abu Dhabi, which is one of the world's most preferable cities to live and work.

The partnership further enhances Abu Dhabi's attractive position as an investment hub, particularly in the real estate sector, which is a vital economic element that influences investors' trends and plans in the mid and long term.

Commenting on the agreement, Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director, ADRO, said, “We are excited to join efforts with Nine Yards Real Estate Development, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s efforts towards economic diversification while forming a model community. These efforts aim to enhance the emirate’s high quality of life and attract and retain top talent, investors and their families in Abu Dhabi. The agreement offers a diverse package of services and programmes that aim to create exceptional and unmatched investment opportunities fostering the emirate’s position as a preferred destination to live and grow.”

Ahmed Selet, Nine Yards CEO, said, “This step comes in response to the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership which aims to attract investment and develop a distinguished and unique work environment for investors and entrepreneurs. By nominating eligible investors for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa, we contribute to our clients’ stability and convenience, which would ultimately provide further support for the capital’s diversified and sustainable economy.

Selet added, “We fully appreciate ADRO’s efforts to promote Abu Dhabi’s position as a unique global destination. Such efforts will consolidate the UAE’s economy and persistent efforts for sustainable development.”

The Sea La Vie project, located on the waterfront of Yas Bay on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, offers luxurious living with a fantastic array of entertainment options and amenities. The project consists of four towers housing 668 residential units, comprising a range of luxury apartments, lofts, townhouses, duplexes, and penthouses.

Sea La Vie boasts an exceptional location that offers its residents and visitors breathtaking views. The project also features a variety of amenities, including an Infinity Lagoon, swimming pools, a children's play area, a panoramic viewing platform, a fully equipped modern gym, a sauna, paddle tennis courts, and running tracks.

Investors who purchase a property for more than AED 2 million in the Sea La Vie project are eligible to apply for the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa, a 10-year long-term residence visa. This provision aligns with ADRO's vision of encouraging investment in the capital.

The Abu Dhabi Golden Visa is offered to investors and distinguished talents from around the world, including professionals, researchers, physicians, scientists, inventors, talented individuals, creative people, athletes, start-up owners, and real estate investors.

Overall, the Sea La Vie project is a luxurious and desirable place to live, offering its residents and visitors a world-class living experience. The Golden Visa benefits offered by the project make it an even more attractive investment opportunity.