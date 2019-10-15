Abu Dhabi, Russia explores energy sector cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, has sought out cooperation opportunities with Russia's Ministry of Energy in the conventional and renewable energy sectors.

The Chairman of the Abu Dhabi DoE, Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, met with Russian Minister of Energy, Alexander Valentinovich Novak, to discuss opportunities for collaboration on the sidelines of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the UAE.

Al Marar greeted the Russian Minister, underlining the importance of the special partnership that brings the two countries together. Both countries are committed to consistently strengthening and developing their relations, be it through official visits, partnership agreements, or the strategic cooperation committees that bring the UAE and Russia closer in various sectors, chiefly the energy sector, which is of tremendous importance for both parties, he added.

"The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy is committed to enhancing its regional and international partnerships in order to empower the emirate’s energy sector to achieve its strategic objectives and steer Abu Dhabi towards more efficiency and eco-friendliness," Al Marar affirmed.

"We are confident that the close collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Russia offers added value, boosting DoE’s drive towards achieving its goals."

The DoE Chairman presented a summary of the developments that the sector has witnessed in recent years, highlighting DoE’s role in driving and catalysing the energy sector’s transformation, as well as its precautions to ensure supply chain security, and sustainable economic and social development in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

The Russian delegation explored the strategic projects Abu Dhabi has launched in the renewable energy sector, such as the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Power Plant, and the Al Dhafra solar project.

Discussions between the two sides delved into the logistics of cooperating, exploring how the emirate can benefit from Russia’s capabilities and qualified workforce in the sector to train local professionals and develop their administrative, technical, and operational skills.