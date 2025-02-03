Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced that applications for the Abu Dhabi Scholarships (ADS) programme are open now for the 2025 intake until 30th April.

Since its launch in 2015, the ADS programme has equipped Emirati students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in critical sectors.

To date, more than 2,000 Emirati students have benefited from the programme, with over 95 percent securing key roles across Abu Dhabi's innovative industries, contributing significantly to the emirate's standing as a global hub for sustainable development.

Dr. Bashaer Almatrooshi, Executive Director of the Talent Enablement Sector at ADEK, said, "We are aligning our fields of study with industry needs to ensure our graduates are prepared academically, possess the required skills for employment and thrive in the workforce of tomorrow.

"In addition, we provide our students with holistic support from the moment they begin their scholarship right through to their professional careers. The growth of the programme and the success of our alumni showcase the impact of our education and workforce readiness initiatives."

The programme offers over 100 majors across elite and creative fields, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Renewable Energy & Clean Technology, Healthcare & Biotechnology, Financial Technology (Fintech) & Digital Banking, Sustainable Agriculture & food Technology, and Art & sports Innovation, including Animation, Culinary Arts and Sports Coaching.

The programme has also extended its reach internationally, incorporating institutions and majors from countries like China, Italy, Russia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

This year, ADS is introducing its new Master's Programme in social fields at leading global institutions such as Columbia University in the USA, University of Toronto in Canada, and the University of Melbourne in Australia. The programme covers disciplines including Clinical Psychology, Counseling Psychology, Family Counseling, Psychotherapy and Social Work to develop specialised professionals equipped to address students' and families' growing social needs.

Through the programme, ADEK has established a robust network of over 200 industry partners, enhancing its commitment to align students with top organisations and supply industries with skilled talent.

Aysha Al Dhaheri, Abu Dhabi Ports employee and ADS programme alumnus, stated, "The programme gave me the perfect foundation to pursue my career and get me to where I am today. The blend of academic learning and professional experience was invaluable, and I am grateful for the development pathway as I look to progress further in my career."

ADEK's commitment to its alumni extends far beyond graduation. The Abu Dhabi Scholarships Alumni Bootcamp, held yearly, equips participants with critical skills in career planning, CV writing, LinkedIn networking, and interview techniques. Additionally, attendees can connect with alumni from previous cohorts, fostering valuable exchanges of insights and experiences.