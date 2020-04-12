Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign digital learning agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi school of Government, ADSG, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Haykal Media to contribute 10,000 licences to the Harvard Business Review’s Arabia platform for Abu Dhabi Government employees, reinforcing the ADSG’s active role in digital learning, as part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing digital transformation.

The licences will provide Abu Dhabi’s government employees with unlimited access to thousands of accredited articles about management, leadership, career development and entrepreneurship on the Harvard Business Review’s Arabia platform, an ADSG press release said on Sunday.

In addition, government employees will have the opportunity to join workshops and meetings led by international experts in their fields. Through this partnership, the ADSG is providing Abu Dhabi’s future leaders and government employees with valuable online resources to develop their skills and successfully navigate future market conditions.

Alongside the licences, the ADSG and Haykal Media will collaborate on curating an Arabic public library focused on areas such as management, leadership, and professional development, that will be available to all of Abu Dhabi’s government institutions.

The MoU was signed on Sunday by Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of ADSG, and Ammar Haykal, CEO of Haykal Media, using a virtual platform.

"ADSG is continuously enhancing its learning journey through collaborations with strategic partners such as Haykal Media, as we strongly believe in the value of continuous learning through digital platforms. This collaboration provides Abu Dhabi government employees with world-class experiential learning tools to boost their knowledge, further develop their learning competencies, and achieve their personal and professional career goals," said Al Mazrouei.

Haykal, in turn, noted, "This contribution stems from our firm belief in our mission to empower and enable the Arab world by providing essential, impactful, and useful Arabic content of the highest quality. We look forward to supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision of having a highly skilled workforce through digital learning, and believe that ADSG and Haykal Media are uniquely positioned to do that."

The ADSG’s integrated e-learning platform, developed with Coursera, the world’s largest online learning platform, offers over 3,000 training and development programmes across several fields, such as data science, Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, health and business management.