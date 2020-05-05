Abu Dhabi School of Government launches 'Digital Learning for All' initiative for all UAE residents

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Abu Dhabi school of Government (ADSG) today announced that its digital learning platform will be made accessible to all residents of the UAE.

ADSG’s nationwide campaign, "Digital Learning for All" will empower learners to acquire new skills through its investment in tech-based innovation, in line with the aspirations of the "Abu Dhabi Inspires" campaign.

Abu Dhabi Inspires, launched by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, is a programme of initiatives that capture emerging opportunities and tap into new trends, driving forward innovative responses to current realities.

The programme, which has three pillars, including Virtual Experiences, Community Solidarity and Constant Innovation, promotes agile thinking in government and in the community, supporting bright minds to invent, develop and launch ideas with positive impact, now and in the future.

ADSG, a Department of Government Support (DGS) entity, focuses on developing the capabilities and expertise of Abu Dhabi’s government employees and plays a significant role in Abu Dhabi’s ongoing transformation to a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. The success of its recent digital learning initiatives for government employees prompted the launch of this broader, nationwide initiative to engage nationals and residents across the UAE.

"Digital Learning for All" is ADSG’s contribution towards the local community to adapt to the new reality of physical distancing, by providing invaluable learning opportunities not only to Abu Dhabi’s government employees but to the entire nation. This opportunity will ensure that everyone has access to some of the world’s leading learning platforms.

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi, said: "As the world adapts to remote working and physical distancing, digital learning has never been more accessible. This initiative provides the opportunity for all UAE residents to build the skills required to navigate evolving market conditions.

The leadership has moved quickly to ensure the stability of the national economy through its stimulus packages, and it is vital that our institutions also play a central role in providing additional technology and digital infrastructure so that the people of the UAE can upskill themselves in the most in-demand skills of the future."

Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Acting Director General of ADSG, said: "By providing complimentary access to ADSG’s e-learning platforms, we are expanding the scope for our organisation and helping all learners in the UAE to navigate the evolving market conditions. Digital Learning for All is a major aspect of realising the enlightened vison of our leadership for a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. This initiative will be vital to cultivating an e-learning culture across the UAE and empowering our communities with invaluable learning opportunities. It’s essential that as many people across the nation are prepared for the foreseeable future requirements of digital learning and we can make a significant impact with this directive."

The academy will provide complimentary access to over 4,000 courses from over 190 of world’s top universities and learning institutions. Over 300 courses are available in Arabic tailored to the context and needs of the UAE. Learners will be able to earn international certificates and degrees in a variety of fields such as business, health, technology, data science, artificial intelligence, arts and humanities.

Courses will be available on ADSG’s e-learning platform and will include programmes developed by institutions such as Yale University, Duke University, Imperial College London, Google, and IBM. ADSG will be disclosing details on how to register and access its e-learning platform in due course.

The "Digital Learning for All" initiative follows ADSG’s success on the Digital Learning Challenge, launched as part of the Abu Dhabi government’s ‘Digital Month’ and open to all Abu Dhabi government employees through the academy’s cutting-edge online learning platforms