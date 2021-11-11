Abu Dhabi School of Government launches ‘Coaching Skills Certificate’ programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) The Abu Dhabi school of Government (ADSG), a platform for enhancing human competencies in the Emirate, has launched the "Coaching Skills Certificate" programme, which aims to provide Abu Dhabi government managers and leaders with the core coaching skills required to lead colleagues and team members to drive performance and career conversations.

By developing skills in a safe, expert-guided environment, the programme will enable participants to communicate across cultures effectively and confidently.

Held virtually, the programme runs for three days and contributes 12 hours towards receiving accreditation from the International Coaching Federation. As part of the programme, participants will learn how to help their colleagues and team members define what they want, set goals based on their values and support them in pursuing personal and professional development.

Mohamed Gheyath, Acting Director-General at ADSG, said, "We are looking forward to welcoming Abu Dhabi government’s talented managers and leaders to this programme, as this will strengthen their communications and managerial skills, as well as enable them to drive and transform performance culture in their workplaces.

"

He added, "The development of this programme is driven by our passion to ease access to learning and development for Abu Dhabi’s human capital, and we strongly implore individuals in managerial and leadership roles to participate. At ADSG, we believe that people are integral to the continued success and growth of this country, and we are committed to continually investing in programmes and certification that will bring Abu Dhabi’s workforce’s skillsets to a whole new level."

The Coaching Skills Certificate programme will also enhance participants’ capabilities to integrate coaching and training skills in local work environments and settings. The programme can be completed alongside ADSG’s other development programmes.

To date, ADSG has created and developed over 23 programmes, which equips and strengthens employees in Abu Dhabi with the necessary skills and expertise to navigate the future and current labour markets.