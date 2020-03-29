Abu Dhabi School of Government launches ‘Digital Learning Challenge’

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi school of Government, ADSG, has announced the launch of the 'Digital Learning Challenge', as part of Abu Dhabi government’s ‘Digital Month’. The challenge is open to all Abu Dhabi government employees through the academy’s online learning platform.

The challenge will run for a period of three months and will contribute to achieving Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation strategy. As part of the challenge, government employees will be required to complete a set of courses tailored to their current roles from the following categories: business, data science, and technology. Learners and government entities with the highest number of learning credits will receive awards in June 2020.

The aim of this initiative is to ensure all employees build the required skills for the age of digital transformation. Over 100 courses from the world’s top universities and learning institutions have been selected from ADSG’s e-learning platform. Programmes on the platform are tailored to the context and needs of the Abu Dhabi government.

Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, ADSG Acting Director-General, said, "ADSG strongly advocates continuous learning through digital platforms. By launching this challenge, we can continue to play an active role in digital learning as part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing digital transformation.: "We are so proud of the significant investment our government makes in developing its people, and our online learning programmes play a part in providing Abu Dhabi government employees with the tools to excel in their workplace and navigate future market conditions," she continued.

"By enrolling in this challenge, we hope to see more government employees taking the opportunity to upskill themselves and participate in implementing the Emirate’s enhanced digital transformation strategy, alongside many of Abu Dhabi’s leading government entities," Al Mazrouei added.

The initiative was launched as part of ‘Digital Month’ and will continue until June 2020. Learners are encouraged to take as many courses within the category of courses presented in the challenge.

Courses are available on ADSG’s e-learning platform developed in partnership with Coursera, the world’s largest online learning platform.

The ADSG e-learning team have identified 100 courses for this challenge specifically, out of the 3,000 courses available on the platform.

Abu Dhabi government employees have unlimited access to programmes from over 290 of the world’s top academic organisations. Institutions such as Yale University, Duke University, Imperial College London, Google, and IMD offer various programmes and certifications on the platform.

Abu Dhabi Government recently announced its ‘Digital Month’ initiative to ensure information technology is improving services for the local community.

Government departments currently provide more than 1,000 government services across various digital channels, amounting to eight million transactions annually.

The path towards digital transformation can deliver additional value at many levels, with the potential to save 300,000 days of man-hours and 16 million customer visits for government employees in Abu Dhabi.