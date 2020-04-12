Abu Dhabi School of Government organises special Strategic Crisis Management sessions in cooperation with three government entities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 11th April 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi school of Government, ADSG, a government entity under the Department of Government Support, DGS, has delivered a special training session on Strategic Crisis Management, in cooperation with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, the Joint Command and Staff College, and Rabdan academy.

The session was aligned with the vision of Abu Dhabi’s leadership on crisis management and the national integration required in dealing with emergency situations and was especially topical in light of the current situation surrounding COVID-19.

The session was organised under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and with the oversight of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Chairman of the Executive Committee.

The session was remotely attended by more than 100 directors general and executive directors from various Abu Dhabi governmental entities.

The two-day programme featured virtual discussions of strategic frameworks for enhancing individual expertise in delivering business continuity. It also tackled the specifics of crisis management, reviewing the latest global developments and ongoing changes to best practices.

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support in Abu Dhabi, commented: "The strategic planning approach for crisis management, which is supported by the vision of our wise leadership, has contributed significantly to business continuity during the current uncertain situation caused by the virus threat of COVID-19.

Thanks to our approach on digital transformation, and the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, Abu Dhabi can provide a safe environment for all while maintaining the highest standards of service through the digital channels of various government entities. Providing innovative services and solutions, today and in the future, will contribute to promoting socio-economic development in the emirate and make it a role model for global crisis management."

Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Acting Director General of ADSG said: "Organising this Strategic Crisis Management session is part of our continuous support for the learning and development process in government, by adopting innovation to stimulate and support the learning system within the work environment. The session covered several important areas such as strategic planning for crisis management, collaboration and case studies. ADSG continues to co-operate with the best local and international institutions in order to develop the competencies of Abu Dhabi government employees, in accordance with the best international practices and in order to be compatible with the needs of the emirate."