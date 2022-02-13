Abu Dhabi School of Government, Udacity sign MoU to implement talent transformation programmes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) The Abu Dhabi school of Government (ADSG) and Udacity have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today that fosters collaboration in scientific and training fields of common interest.

Through this MoU, the parties will combine efforts to launch targeted and tailored programmes to uncover the digital and leadership career potential of Abu Dhabi government employees, community members and the youth, and bridge its future skills gap. This is directly in line with the ADSG’s commitment to enhancing the competencies of the workforce in the emirate and allows them to contribute to the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision of establishing a highly competitive, knowledge-based economy.

Mohammed Gheyath, Acting Director-General for the ADSG, and Gabriel Dalporto, CEO of Udacity, signed the MoU.

The agreement will see the mutual exchange of knowledge and experiences between ADSG and Udacity and the implementation of various seminars, conferences, training courses, joint workshops, activities and events in collaboration.

The agreement also covers the involvement in the Abu Dhabi Public Exchange Programme through the support and endorsement of high potential Abu Dhabi government employees for on-the-job training and learning journeys.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohammed Gheyath stated, "We have a longstanding partnership with Udacity, and today we are proud to be cooperating with them again to work on providing a comprehensive and integrated virtual learning experience for Abu Dhabi government employees, community members and youth, to contribute to enhancing their competencies and providing them with the skills that will enable them to achieve career excellence."

Gabriel Dalporto said, "By investing in its most important resource the people the Abu Dhabi School of Government exemplifies a forward-thinking vision for the future of the region. This initiative can serve as a blueprint for other governments who aim to build tech-focused talent transformation programmes."

Udacity is a global digital talent transformation platform that has the power to transform lives, businesses, and nations. It partners with leading enterprise companies to invest in their workforce and deliver impactful talent development programmes.