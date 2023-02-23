Abu Dhabi School of Management holds its 2023 graduation ceremony

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) Under the patronage and attendance of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), owned by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), held its Graduation Ceremony for the year 2023.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials and representatives of diplomatic missions in the country, representatives of governmental and private institutions and bodies, members of the School’s board of Trustees, members of the School Council, members of the Deans' Council, heads of units and departments, and parents of graduates.

Some of the key attendees include Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of ADSM Board of Trustees, and Professor Abdullah El-Kwafi Abonamah, President and Provost of ADSM.

ٍheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak said, “As we celebrate today’s graduation, we would like to highlight the Abu Dhabi School of Management’s efforts and commitment to upskilling its students and providing them with profound knowledge and experience on the use of the latest technologies, in line with the highest international standards. The School strives to build high-performing teams through fostering a learning environment that promotes innovation, leadership, and diligence.”

“With the ever-changing landscape, the School ensures providing accredited programmes that take into account all the factors and variables that the country and the world are currently experiencing. These include the prerequisites for building a knowledge economy, international affairs, technological developments, and the increase in competitiveness. The School formulates plans aimed at qualifying students to achieve personal and professional success, while contributing to making the UAE stand out in the global economic landscape," he added.

During the event, 205 graduates received their degrees in four programmes, which include: Master of Business Administration (MBA); Master of Science in Leadership and Organisational Development (MSLOD); Master of Science in Quality and Business Excellence (MSQBE), and Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA).

For his part, Al Mazrouei said, “With the rapid economic shifts that the world is going through, it is important to have an institution dedicated to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship. The Abu Dhabi School of Management has been at the forefront of this effort since its establishment in 2011, where it has actively supported the Abu Dhabi Chamber's vision of strengthening the private sector and boosting the emirate's economy.

By instilling an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset in the next generation of business leaders, the Abu Dhabi School of Management is helping to drive sustainable growth and create new opportunities.”

“We are proud of what the school has accomplished so far, and look forward to seeing its continued impact in the years to come. I would like to congratulate the Class of 2023. I hope that this achievement marks the start of a great journey filled with continued growth and success,” he added.

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, the Chairman of ADSM’s Board of Trustees, congratulated the graduates on their remarkable accomplishment. “Since its inauguration, Abu Dhabi School of Management has contributed effectively to providing the business community with national cadres able to excel in a continuously evolving economic ecosystem. The advanced studies the graduates completed have further equipped them with the knowledge and skills necessary to make a positive impact in their community. Congratulations to all graduates and I take this opportunity to remind them that striving for excellence is a truly rewarding journey," he said.

Professor Abdullah El-Kwafi Abonamah, President and Provost of ADSM, stated, “Today we celebrate our graduates’ accomplishments and commitment to life-long learning following a rigorous academic journey. The unique programs that Abu Dhabi School of Management offers enable graduates to effectively contribute to the economic and social development of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. We are proud of our graduates, they are our ambassadors, and they are a distinguished group of professionals who will serve the lives and careers of others in their community”.

On behalf of ADSM’s graduates, Sultan Mohsen Al Jasmi said, “We are proud to be graduates of the Abu Dhabi School of Management, which embodies the values of the UAE's Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We will continue working towards achieving Sheikh Zayed’s vision, which is centred on developing an educated new generation. We are also proud to have a wise leadership that supports building skilled cadres and creating an inspirational learning environment, to position the UAE among the world’s leading countries.”

Founded by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the Abu Dhabi School of Management is a unique business management higher education institution in the region, which focuses on innovation and entrepreneurship. ADSM is officially licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education – Higher Education Affairs to award degrees in higher education and all of its academic programs have been accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation.