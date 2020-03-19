Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The emirate of Abu Dhabi has scored 7.72 points in the happiness index according to recent statistics, the Department of Community Development, DCD, has announced.

The global average score is 6.5 points, which indicates that Abu Dhabi has exceeded the average scoring higher than a number of countries such as Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. The analysis included the most common categories, namely the elderly, workers, females, youth, domestic workers, and People of Determination, according to the DCD.

These statistics were released after conducting the first cycle of the Quality of Life Questionnaire, which includes better life indicators and subjective well-being and happiness indicators from countries around the world, and is based on topics identified by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, as well as an analysis of financial living conditions and quality of life.

Points are calculated from 1 to 10 taking into account factors related to overall satisfaction in life, and the average happiness score in Abu Dhabi, the DCD said in a statement coinciding with the International Day of Happiness.

It further said that this favourable score has been achieved due to Abu Dhabi’s keenness to provide all means of happiness, prosperity and social welfare to everyone who calls Abu Dhabi home, in addition to promoting positive lifestyles, in line with the DCD’s vision to provide a dignified life for all, and a decent standard of living for every member of the community.

"The happiness index analyses data more objectively by assessing the quality of life in comparison to countries around the world," according to the DCD. The analysis includes data related to the individual’s overall health status, education, income and social conditions. Overall life satisfaction is measured as part of the subjective well-being indicator by taking into account an individual’s feelings regarding his/her life, it added.

The results showed that People of Determination had the lowest happiness scores with an average of 6.6 out of 10, and therefore, the DCD took the initiative to work on a number of projects, perhaps the most important of which is the comprehensive strategy for People of Determination in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Department also launched the Quality of Life Questionnaire in its second cycle, which aims to measure key performance indicators at the level of the social services sector in Abu Dhabi. The questionnaire also aims to monitor the quality of life and improve living conditions across a range of areas. The second cycle is currently witnessing an increase in the number of questionnaire participants by 55 percent.