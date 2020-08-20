Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4,542 pts Thursday, as stock trades hit AED500 million

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) Upbeat sentiments continue to be felt at Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange which saw Thursday a total of 3,448 deals worth AE500 million over 187 million shares.

Cashing on in the positive development, the Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index was up 0.94 percent to 4,542 points, driven by gains secured by some of the blue chips, specially FAB which closed high at AED11.

40 following trades to the tune of AED109 million. It was followed by ADCB, which rose to AED5.75, after trades worth AED53 million, and ADIB, which closed at AED4.00.

Aldar Properties likewise rose to AED2.12, following transactions of AED101 million.

The ADX General Index is a free float market capitalization weighted index of stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. For an equity to be a member of the index it must have five trading days since it was listed.