UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Set To Introduce The GCC’s First Social Impact Bond

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 09:15 PM

Abu Dhabi set to introduce the GCC’s first Social Impact Bond

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) Abu Dhabi is set to introduce the GCC’s first Social Impact Bond, an innovative and internationally recognised financial tool that raises private investment to support high-impact social programmes, under the Authority for Social Contribution – Ma’an.

Launching next year, Social Impact bonds operate on a pay-for-success basis, whereby payment relies on a successful social outcome, which is a first for government contracts.

Across the world, Social Impact Bonds have been used to improve foster care in the United Kingdom, reduce re-offending rates among prisoners in New York, improve education in the early years in Utah and reduce the number of homeless persons in Australia.

Social service providers will have the freedom to innovate and come up with solutions that deliver the intended social outcomes. Private investors, such as high net worth Individuals or investment funds, will then invest in the Social Impact Bond, granting the service provider the upfront capital to deliver the social programme, and the government will pay back the investor, with interest, but only if the outcomes are achieved.

The Authority for Social Contribution – Ma’an will supervise the Social Impact Bonds and support the contractual arrangements between government departments in Abu Dhabi, social service providers, and third-party investors.

It will also be responsible for monitoring the Social Impact bond and measuring performance.

Ma’an is currently looking into 24 projects that might be eligible to be assisted by Social Impact Bonds. They will soon announce a series of Memorandums of Understandings with different government and private sector partners to work on these projects.

"Social Impact Bonds are a game-changer for how we think about the delivery of social programmes, putting a relentless focus on specific and measurable outcomes for the people of Abu Dhabi," said Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma’an.

"We are proud to be leading the way in the region for introducing this internationally-recognised method of financing and delivering solutions for social challenges. Ma’an will be launching Abu Dhabi’s first Social Impact Bond next year, and we are currently working with government and private sector partners to identify potential projects that will be suitable. It is part of our wider mission to encourage the third sector to flourish in Abu Dhabi and deliver solutions to social challenges, in partnership with the government, the private sector and civil society," Al Ameemi added.

Related Topics

World Australia Education Civil Society Abu Dhabi Salama New York United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

AMMROC unveils state-of-the-art MRO Facility

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bangladesh PM explore prospects ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi hosts conference on combatting crime and ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Dubai Airshow 2019

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders of aviation ind ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Accelerators to pick new cohort of in ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.