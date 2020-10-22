Abu Dhabi setting international example for sustainability, efficiency in energy sector, says DoE official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) Mohammed Juma bin Jarsh Al Falasi, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, asserted that the department is working to develop and establish a world-class model for sustainability and energy efficiency in the emirate, as part of its commitment to developing the sector as a whole.

"The DoE strives to ensure the security of supplies, increase clean and renewable energy’s share of the energy mix, preserve natural resources from waste, protect the environment, and drive comprehensive development across all vital sectors," Al Falasi said, in a statement on World Energy Day 2020.

"The energy sector is a pillar of all plans to achieve sustainable development and the engine driving efforts to preserve the environment in the UAE and the world," he added. "For its part, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy aims to create an ideal business environment to facilitate the full development of the energy sector.

We embrace and implement the most advanced technologies throughout the entire system to increase energy efficiency and improve the quality of services provided to the public and consumers in every part of the emirate."

"Creating the right work environment is key for the development of the energy sector," he noted. "We are constantly working to meet the highest standards of health and safety to ensure business continuity, provide an uninterrupted supply of electricity and water services at all times, and minimise any negative impacts on the economic sectors."

Al Falasi indicated that the department continues to build local, regional, and global partnerships to exchange expertise, as well as to explore and implement the latest sustainable solutions in the sector, which strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for energy sustainability and efficiency.