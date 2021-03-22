UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi, Singapore Explore Strategic Cooperation In Space, 5G And AI

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Abu Dhabi, Singapore explore strategic cooperation in Space, 5G and AI

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) The 13th session of the Abu Dhabi-Singapore Joint Forum (ADSJF) was held virtually Monday under the co-chairmanship, and in attendance of, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi and S Iswaran, Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations.

Ambassadors of both countries were also present, in addition to officials and senior representatives from a number of key public and private entities in the UAE and Singapore.

During the session, the Co-Chairs reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Singapore. Both parties also expressed interest in exploring collaboration in mutual areas of strategic importance, including technology, innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), space technologies and public sector partnerships.

As part of this session of the Joint Forum, the UAE Space Agency and Singapore’s national space office, the Office for Space Technology and Industry (OSTIn) signed a Letter of Intent signaling their shared interest to collaborate in the areas of space technologies, space law and policies, as well as human capital development.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed by the Abu Dhabi school of Government and the Civil Service College Singapore to facilitate greater and more in-depth exchanges between the public sectors of Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

This knowledge and experience initiative will focus on current and emerging topics such as public sector leadership, governance, public administration and management, digital literacy, and well-being.

For more than 35 years, the UAE and Singapore have enjoyed a productive and positive bilateral relationship anchored by active trade and investment. To broaden cooperation, the Abu Dhabi-Singapore Joint Forum was established in 2007 as part of a joint commitment between both countries to explore mutual areas of strategic interest.

Further to this agreement, in 2019, the two governments established a Joint Declaration on a Singapore-UAE Comprehensive Partnership, articulating both countries’ ambition to deepen existing areas of cooperation and explore new sectors, including: political exchanges, trade, industry & investment, financial cooperation, sustainable development and energy, education & human resource development, and health.

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Abu Dhabi Singapore 2019 From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Industrial strategy &#039;Operation 300bn&#039; wi ..

3 minutes ago

Analysis : Launch of ‘Operation 300bn’ a stron ..

33 minutes ago

Sarina Isa files petition against Fawad Chaudhary ..

2 hours ago

Inflation increasing despite strengthened exchange ..

2 hours ago

Facebook Expands Support for Security Keys on Mobi ..

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Deputy Prime Minis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.