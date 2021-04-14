Abu Dhabi, Singapore partner to enhance government training

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The Abu Dhabi school of Government (ADSG) and the Civil Service College of Singapore (CSC), the agency specialised for training, learning, and staff development of the country’s public sector, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, fostering an ongoing exchange of knowledge in the fields of public sector leadership, governance, public administration and management.

The signing ceremony took place electronically during the virtual session of the 13th Abu Dhabi-Singapore Joint Forum held earlier today, attended and co-chaired by Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, and S. Iswaran, Singapore Minister for Communications and Information.

Both organisations have agreed to work together to develop new training and educational programmes in both Singapore and Abu Dhabi.

The agreement ensures that both organisations can leverage their intelligence from diverse perspectives and rich experience in the field of public policy and governance. Through this partnership, the ADSG applies its international expertise and enhance learning journeys that benefit government employees in Abu Dhabi.

The CSC’s support is vital at the ADSG, as they continue to focus on equipping Abu Dhabi’s future leaders with the skills that enable them to operate at the highest levels.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Acting Dean of the ADSG, said, "Our partnership with the CSC presents a key opportunity for two like-minded organisations to engage in a productive exchange of knowledge and research in the public sector. The ADSG is keen to leverage their expertise to develop greater learning programmes for Abu Dhabi’s government employees, as part of our goal is to create a rich environment for knowledge sharing and continuous learning."

"At the CSC, diverse knowledge exchange is at the core of our ethos and we believe in the importance of exchanging perspectives. The ADSG is already recognised for its commitment to continuous learning and boosting the competencies of government employees through the delivery of leading education. Together, we will be able to harness our diverse inputs and create innovative learning opportunities to empower government employees in the UAE and Singapore," Ong Toon Hui, Dean and CEO of Civil Service College of Singapore, commented.

The CSC in Singapore offers innovative learning opportunities for public servants and government employees in Singapore, with a mission of developing first-class public service across Asia. The programmes offered by the CSC provide access to public sector thought leadership, as well as first-hand knowledge from experienced members of government.