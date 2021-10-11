UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit 2nd Advisory Board Meeting Gathers Over 40 High-level Stakeholders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) The second advisory board meeting for the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit held recently brought together more than 40 critical governmental and private-sector stakeholders to discuss plans for the upcoming edition.

The summit is taking place under the patronage of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT). It is supported by more than 25 governmental and semi-governmental entities from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s Federal authorities.

This prestigious gathering of high-level decision-makers will be held physically on 23rd and 24th November 2021, at the Conrad Abu Dhabi - Etihad Towers, to consolidate initiatives to create the Smart City of the Future.

Salem Almemari, Executive Director of Municipal Services Sector at Abu Dhabi City Municipality and the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Smart City Steering Committee, chaired the advisory board meeting.

The meeting contributed to developing an integrated framework for the second edition, which is considered one of the region's leading events to unify efforts in planning and developing resilient technology-led future cities.

The DMT said it is working closely with all public and private sector partners to develop an integrated vision, which reflects the leadership's efforts to create community and aspiration-driven cities of the future, with flexible infrastructure capable of coping with all variables, while having sustainable planning based on sound data and forecasts of Abu Dhabi's demographic and geographic growth. The department stressed that the summit represents a valuable opportunity to enable everyone to achieve these goals and more.

It is an exceptional experience and a step towards the vision of the cities of the future.

Bayanat, a G42 company, the summit’s Platinum Sponsor, also took part in the advisory board meeting, highlighting their recent geospatial artificial intelligence-enabled initiatives. Commenting on Bayanat’s participation, Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat said, "Bayanat’s capabilities in geospatial technologies, advanced mapping, and artificial intelligence are instrumental to the development of cutting-edge smart city solutions and we look forward to showcasing our autonomous driving and mobility-as-a-service solutions, as well as our cloud native intelligent geospatial platform, Geogenius, to all those attending the summit."

Also in attendance were vital governmental partners and supporters of the summit from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Interior, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, Abu Dhabi Global Market Authority, Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Ports, Al Ain City Municipality, Al Ain Distribution Company, Al Dhafra Region Municipality (DRM), Masdar and Tadweer.

The summit’s key sponsors include Bayanat, Cisco, Huawei, Foresight, UBERBINDER, Streamax, Software AG, Injazat, Tahaluf, Consent, EE Consulting AG and ptv Group.

