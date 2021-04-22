Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, Abu Dhabi School of Government sign MoU to further assist social support beneficiaries programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) As part of their efforts to activate the role of the beneficiaries of the social inclusion programme in society and to advance growth in Abu Dhabi, both Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority and Abu Dhabi school of Government signed an MoU to facilitate the process of finding suitable jobs for the social support program’s beneficiaries.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development and Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of The Department of Government Support (DGS) chaired the virtual signing ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, the Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development (DCD), and Fahad Salem Al Kayyoomi, the Undersecretary of the Department of Government Support.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, and Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Learning Technology and Innovation Director.

According to the MoU, the two parties seek to conduct a general evaluation to determine the educational and employment readiness level of the beneficiaries of the social support programme in order to design proper professional preparedness programmes that aims at improving the opportunities of obtaining jobs, which is seen to enhance the quality of their lives and grant them access to self-reliance and financial independence.

Commenting on the signing, Ali Rashed Al Ketbi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Government Support expressed his pleasure with this step. "We are certain that this cooperation in addition to its role in creating new training opportunities for the beneficiaries of the social support program that shall enhance their chances to finding suitable jobs; it feeds directly to the strategy of human capital development that is adopted by the DGS and its affiliate entities, in this case Abu Dhabi School of Government", Said Ali Rashed Al Ketbi. "We are all partners in fulfilling this long-term strategy which focuses on improving efficiency and soft skills of promising Emirati talents which shall better their contribution to the development and the sustainability of Abu Dhabi." He added.

Al Ketbi concluded his speech affirming that a full cycle of cooperation between various local entities is key to fulfilling this ambitious vision, ensuring that the government support sector is involved in enhancing the effectiveness of government services in all sectors including community development sector, and boost local talent’s efficiency to excellence.

For his part, Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, said: "The signing of the MoU is in line with the framework of the authority's keenness on fulfilling its strategic role in the field of supporting less fortunate families and enhancing their participation in the labor market, which contributes to providing a decent life for them".

He added that the cooperation aims to assist the beneficiaries who are capable of joining the workforce by evaluating their training needs and assessing their capabilities to ensure designing the proper training programmes via the digital learning platform provided by Abu Dhabi School of Government which offers essential educative programmes in various fields such as Computer sciences, Data, physics, engineering among many other fields of knowledge.

The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority cooperates with the Abu Dhabi School of Government to provide programs and training courses for the beneficiaries of the support programme, in various fields that will help develop their skills and improve their chances of finding suitable jobs.

Specialised case managers in the Authority will also be trained. Furthermore, professional counseling sessions will be provided to the beneficiaries, in order to help them analyse their training and professional needs, and raise their readiness to join the workforce.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Learning Technology and Innovation Director, said that it is of vital importance to continue working to build a social safety network that affects all segments of society in Abu Dhabi, noting that building this network will support individuals and develop their competencies and capabilities to integrate them into the active workforce.

She continued, "The MoU aims at enhancing means of the cooperation between the various government entities to reach these goals. We hope that this will also assist in the development process by adopting innovation in stimulating and supporting the educational system.'' She added, "We eye expanding and strengthening the cooperation framework in future, as this will ensure the maximum educational and training benefits are delivered to the beneficiaries of the social support program, which aligns with Abu Dhabi’s development plans."

Dr. Al Taee concluded: "in its endeavours to fulfill its vision and mission, the Abu Dhabi School of Government is committed to developing empowered government employees by strategically providing our people with necessary digital knowledge that will help them contribute building towards the transition of Abu Dhabi’s economy to a knowledge-based economy."

The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority and Abu Dhabi School of Government will seek to activate the MoU through a strategic partnership that includes collaboration to design evaluation and training programmes commensurate with the age group and academic qualifications of the beneficiaries of the support programme, in addition to qualifying and training the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority staff on the evaluation tools available at the Abu Dhabi School of Government.

The two parties will also cooperate in analysing the results of the beneficiaries’ assessments, adopting a mechanism for reading the output, and submitting periodic reports on the proposed programmes to qualify them to join the workforce, in addition to discussing ways to develop and train the beneficiaries in accordance with the professional requirements and the current and future needs of the market.

The agreement comes within the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, which seeks to provide the best services and keep pace with the changing needs of its beneficiaries by delivering distinguished and targeted social care to ensure a safe and stable future for the beneficiaries and to secure a work environment that stimulates creativity and outstanding performance within the standards of effectiveness and efficiency.

The Abu Dhabi School of Government spares no effort in enhancing employee performance across the government sector, which is implemented through carefully designed training, evaluation and qualitative development programs in addition to formulating and supervising policies and strategic advancement and training programs.