Abu Dhabi Sports Council Announces Half Price PCR Screening Offer For Fans Attending ICC T20 World Cup

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans attending ICC T20 World Cup

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) ABU DHABI, 20th October 2021 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi sports Council and UAE’s VPS Healthcare have entered into a partnership to offer the mandatory COVID-19 PCR screening at half the price for the fans attending ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 matches in Abu Dhabi.

Under the partnership, each ticket holder to the 15 matches taking place at Zayed cricket Stadium will be entitled to the half price offer and can avail it at any of three sites in the UAE capital by showing their official matchday ticket. These sites are Burjeel Medical City, Burjeel Day Surgery Center Al Reem Island and Burjeel Medical centers in Al Shahama, Al Shamka, and Al Zeina.

"Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Burjeel Hospitals, and Abu Dhabi Cricket have come together for this initiative in order to safely accommodate all of those people on site and, at the same time, help reduce the cost on the paying public," said Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Tickets start from as little as AED40 for the Round 1 matches and from AED50 for the Super 12 fixtures.

