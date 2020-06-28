UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Sports Council Announces Resumption Of Indoor Sporting Activities From July 1st

Sun 28th June 2020

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces resumption of indoor sporting activities from July 1st

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) announced the resumption of indoor sporting activities across the emirate of Abu Dhabi from July 1st.

It is the second phase in reopening training facilities that include gymnasiums, provided the gym-goers, trainers and technical staff adhere to the prescribed guidelines and precautionary measures.

The gymnasiums can accommodate up to 40 per cent capacity and open 24 hours and seven days a week. It also allows children from ages 12 and adults up to 60 years.

Guidelines for those attending these facilities include undergoing thermal check-ups before and during training sessions, wearing facemasks and hand gloves at all times, and changing them frequently.

Participants must observe physical distancing (at least two metres), carry personal hygiene kits, and train individually except for during group training sessions.

This applies to fitness centres for men and women, bodybuilding centres, billiards and snooker halls, yoga centres and bowling clubs.

All activities must be carried out in accordance with precautionary rules, procedures and preventive measures, in cooperation with the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, the Health Department - Abu Dhabi, the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi, the Urban Planning Department, the Municipalities and the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The second stage includes a set of procedures and controls for sports facilities, technical staff, players, and practitioners, as an extension of the successes of the first phase, which witnessed intense community turnout and the commitment shown by community members and institutions.

ADSC recommends that all sports institutions and clubs adhere to the security, health and safety standards related to the Cobid-19 and work to implement all precautionary measures before resuming sports activities that are subject to the prior approval of the relevant inspection committee.

