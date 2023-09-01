Abu Dhabi Sports Council organizes a coexistence program for four coaches at Spanish Academy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2023 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), in cooperation with “Two-Eleven” sports and marketing agency, organised a coexistence program for four coaches from Abu Dhabi clubs at the Spanish Club UE Cornella academy that took place from 30th July to 31st August.

The program was part of the foundation program “The Coach” aimed to prepare a new training base to empower training cadres in the emirate and qualify them to obtain approved licenses and certificates, in accordance with international best practices.

The participants included coaches Abdullah Ibrahim Al Hammadi (Al Dhafra), Abdullah Bilal Al Noubi (Al Wahda), Adel Abdullah Basulaiman (Baniyas), and Sami Ramadan Al Rashidi (Al Ain), and the program schedule included theoretical lectures and practical exercises.

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Through The Coach program, we seek to develop the technical system in Abu Dhabi clubs, and provide them with professional experiences that contribute to developing the skills of our training cadres in Abu Dhabi clubs.

"Coexistence comes within the sports council’s ongoing plans to develop training cadres and enhance the professional work base in Abu Dhabi clubs and academies, based on our keenness to present and adopt initiatives aimed at achieving more gains for Abu Dhabi sports.

"We are pleased with the results and outcomes of the coexistence program that was held in one of the most important football academies in Europe, and we look forward to cooperating with various stakeholders for more development programs for coaches in various other sports."

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council launched the “The Coach” program in cooperation with the Ministry of education, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, the National Anti-Doping Committee, and the National Ambulance, in addition to sports federations.

The program aims to prepare a new administrative training base in Abu Dhabi clubs and qualify participants to practice coaching and administration in Abu Dhabi clubs and their affiliated academies.