Abu Dhabi Sports Council, RCS Sport Renew Partnership For UAE Tour

Wed 13th October 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi sports Council has renewed its partnership with RCS Sport for organising the next three editions of the UAE Tour, the one and only UCI World Tour race in the middle East.

The agreement, signed by Aref Al Awani, General Secretary Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Urbano Cairo, President of RCS MediaGroup, will continue the successes of the first three editions of the race, won by world-class riders Primož Roglič (2019), Simon Yates (2020) and most recently two-time Tour de France-winner Tadej Pogačar (2021). It also follows the successes of the four editions of the Abu Dhabi Tour (2015-2018).

Since its first edition, born from the merger between the Dubai Tour and the Abu Dhabi Tour in 2019, the UAE Tour continues to go from strength to strength. This year’s edition hosted the full roster of 19 UCI WorldTeams for the very first time. Images from 2021’s race were broadcast across 200 countries, while domestically, the success of the one and only WorldTour race in the Middle East has had an enduring effect on the sport of cycling in the region.

"We are delighted to renew our multi-year partnership with RCS Sport," Al Awani said.

"Together with RCS Sport, we worked from the very first day and together we are looking forward to the years ahead. For us, this partnership is very important to keep promoting cycling as a green and sustainable sport in our country and region.

"We want our people to conduct a healthy lifestyle and cycling represents one of the best ways to do so. In these terms the role of the UAE Tour is crucial and represents the best postcards to showcase our country worldwide."

Paolo Bellino, Managing Director and General Manager of RCS Sport, said, "The well-established relationship between RCS Sport and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council continues, after the successes built together in the last years with the Abu Dhabi Tour and the UAE Tour. The UAE Tour, the one and only World Tour race in the Middle East, has quickly become an unmissable appointment in the international Calendar, for both world class riders - as proved by the roll of honour of this race - and fans, that can watch the race worldwide thanks to the images of each stage broadcasted across 200 countries. We could not be more pleased by the renewal of this partnership and look forward to the 2022 edition."

