Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center announces seminal trials to assess new treatments for diabetes, multiple sclerosis in UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, ADSCC, a specialist healthcare center focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine, today announced it will conduct new clinical trials to assess innovative treatments for diabetes and multiple sclerosis in the UAE, two of the biggest health issues in the Emirates.

ADSCC is pioneering the ‘OPERA’ trial for Diabetes Mellitus, DM, Type 1 and the ‘PHOMS’ trial for Multiple Sclerosis, MS. The trials will explore therapeutic alternatives for treating both diseases and analyze efficacy of intervention.

According to a 2019 International Diabetes Federation, IDF, report, UAE has one of the world’s highest prevalence rates of diabetes. Meanwhile, the prevalence of MS in the UAE is approximately 64 cases per 100,000 people, according to a 2019 research article published by scientists at the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

Dr Yendry Ventura, Specialist in Immunology and General Manager of ADSCC, said, "The high rates of diabetes and multiple sclerosis pose a serious threat to the quality of life of the people living in the UAE. The number of diabetes cases is a real concern, and its potential consequences are compounded by a lack of therapeutic alternatives.

"The seminal ‘OPERA’ and ‘PHOMS’ clinical trials will provide new insights into the treatment of the diseases to both improve the quality of healthcare in the UAE and help raise awareness about the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.

"

Dr Ventura, added, "With the UAE celebrating its 49th National Day, the announcement of these clinical trials is a testament to our commitment to continually serve and protect the UAE and its people."

Protocols for the trials are currently under review by the Ethics Committee of ADSCC before being presented to the Department of Health–Abu Dhabi for approval. In conducting the trials, ADSCC will use Extracorporeal Photopheresis, ECP, a United States food and Drug Administration, FDA, approved therapy for conditions such as Graft Versus Host Disease and Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma.

With its extensive research expertise and technological edge, ADSCC is seeking to discover the mechanisms that underpin disease immunomodulation with this therapeutic alternative and its possible impact on the efficacy of its use for intervention.

Earlier in 2020, ADSCC became the first-ever research centre in the UAE to conduct a clinical trial with the Sentad-Covid Study in April 2020. And in July 2020, ADSCC launched the "Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant, AD-BMT" program, which treats blood cancer patients using stem cells. To date, AD- BMT program has already successfully treated four patients.