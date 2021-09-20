UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre Plans To Employ 1,000 People In Next 5 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) In line with the UAE leadership’s vision for the next 50 years, the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) has announced its plans to employ 1,000 citizens over the next five years in administrative and medical roles, as well as to train Emirati medical cadres.

The centre also declared its plan to enlarge the scope of its programmes to attract and develop Emirati talent and provide further professional opportunities for citizens in various sectors around the country.

Under the framework of the ADSCC’s contribution to the Nafis programme launched by the UAE Government, the centre affirmed its commitment to launching a range of initiatives that will focus on the professional development of national cadres and motivating them to work in the private sector.

The programme will assist private sector institutions in supporting the "The Projects of the 50" initiative on a national level.

All citizens wishing to join the centre can email hr@adscc.ae.

