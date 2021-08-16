Abu Dhabi strengthens governance of electric vehicle charging through unified tariff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), in cooperation with the concerned parties, has approved a new governance framework for charging electric vehicles (EVs) in the emirate.

To achieve the Abu Dhabi Government’s strategy to bolster the electric transport sector and its climate ambitions, the framework aims to enhance the integration of the electricity and transport networks and encourage the participation of the private sector and consumers to support the growth of EV usage in Abu Dhabi.

The approved governance framework mandates the installation of sub-meters on EV charging units in private residences and commercial buildings, defines a unified tariff for all registered units with consumption monitored by Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC), and enhances the public charging system, which currently has 200 charging units available to the public across the emirate.

From 26th August, 2021, a consistent monthly tariff of AED92 will be added to monthly ADDC/AADC bills until a sub-meter is installed for the EV charging units. Once the charging unit is registered and a sub-meter is installed, a unified tariff of 30 fils per kilowatt hour will be implemented. EV charging unit owners can register and have a sub-meter installed from today.

Electricity consumption will be monitored from the tariff implementation date and as such owners of public and private charging units must register with ADDC or AADC by filling out the registration form available on their websites (www.addc.ae or www.aadc.ae) as soon as possible.

DoE has given owners of private charging units a grace period until 31 December 2021 to have a sub-meter installed. ADDC and AADC will install the sub-meter for all registered units for free until year-end. Thereafter, violators will be fined.

DoE Chairman, Eng. Awaidha Al Marar, said, "Abu Dhabi continues to take decisive actions to promote electrification as a critical route to drive the energy transition and achieve the emirate’s decarbonisation goals. With transport being one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, EVs offer significant potential for reducing CO2 emissions, improving air quality, and also creating new industries. The governance of EV charging through the introduction of a new unified tariff is a strategic step that will complement our existing regulations for EV charging stations and will create momentum for private investors to grow the network of electric charging units in the emirate, while also motivating more people to consider electric vehicles."