Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Successfully Completes Drone Parcel Delivery Trial

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the successful completion of a trial for parcel delivery using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with “LODD Autonomous”, a company specialising in smart delivery solutions and autonomous aerial logistics technologies.

During the trial, a drone equipped with a robotic arm transported a parcel from Al Samha to KIZAD, relying on an advanced navigation system that ensured high levels of accuracy and efficiency in delivery operations.

As part of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s (SASC) strategy to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for smart mobility, this trial builds on the ITC’s efforts to adopt advanced transport systems that enhance service efficiency, enable sustainable infrastructure and improve quality of life across the emirate.

ITC also regulates and manages drone operations through the Unified National Platform for “Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)”, ensuring faster approvals and compliance with laws, safety standards, privacy requirements, and airspace protection.

LODD Autonomous also presented the latest updates on its hybrid autonomous aircraft development programme, “Hili” (VTOL), designed for heavy air cargo. The aircraft can carry loads of up to 250 kilogrammes over distances of 300 kilometres, powered by an innovative system combining electric motors with an internal combustion engine.

With vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability, it can operate without the need for conventional infrastructure such as airports.

The “Hili” is expected to represent a breakthrough in medium-range air cargo by linking logistics hubs together, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and supporting the growth of the logistics sector in the region.

Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the ITC, said, “The use of drones for delivery reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to adopting the latest global innovations in transport and logistics, and to harnessing technology to improve service quality. At the Integrated Transport Centre, we are keen to support pioneering initiatives of this kind, which contribute to building a smart and sustainable transport ecosystem and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination.”

For his part, Rashed Matar Al Manai, CEO of LODD Autonomous, stated, “The drone-based delivery system improves the efficiency and speed of transport and distribution services, addressing the needs of supply chains and logistics amid rapid e-commerce growth and the drive for faster, more effective solutions. With drones, parcels can be delivered within just a few hours, rather than the several days required by traditional methods.”

Related Topics

Drone Technology Company Abu Dhabi Vehicles Hub From Loads Limited Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo ..

YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”

7 minutes ago
 Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club ch ..

Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship

33 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from ..

Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav

40 minutes ago
 OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri ..

OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

1 hour ago
 Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood vic ..

Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims

3 hours ago
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damag ..

Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..

3 hours ago
 ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

3 hours ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

3 hours ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

4 hours ago
 vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East