Abu Dhabi Successfully Completes Drone Parcel Delivery Trial
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 04:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the successful completion of a trial for parcel delivery using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with “LODD Autonomous”, a company specialising in smart delivery solutions and autonomous aerial logistics technologies.
During the trial, a drone equipped with a robotic arm transported a parcel from Al Samha to KIZAD, relying on an advanced navigation system that ensured high levels of accuracy and efficiency in delivery operations.
As part of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s (SASC) strategy to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for smart mobility, this trial builds on the ITC’s efforts to adopt advanced transport systems that enhance service efficiency, enable sustainable infrastructure and improve quality of life across the emirate.
ITC also regulates and manages drone operations through the Unified National Platform for “Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)”, ensuring faster approvals and compliance with laws, safety standards, privacy requirements, and airspace protection.
LODD Autonomous also presented the latest updates on its hybrid autonomous aircraft development programme, “Hili” (VTOL), designed for heavy air cargo. The aircraft can carry loads of up to 250 kilogrammes over distances of 300 kilometres, powered by an innovative system combining electric motors with an internal combustion engine.
With vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability, it can operate without the need for conventional infrastructure such as airports.
The “Hili” is expected to represent a breakthrough in medium-range air cargo by linking logistics hubs together, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and supporting the growth of the logistics sector in the region.
Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the ITC, said, “The use of drones for delivery reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to adopting the latest global innovations in transport and logistics, and to harnessing technology to improve service quality. At the Integrated Transport Centre, we are keen to support pioneering initiatives of this kind, which contribute to building a smart and sustainable transport ecosystem and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination.”
For his part, Rashed Matar Al Manai, CEO of LODD Autonomous, stated, “The drone-based delivery system improves the efficiency and speed of transport and distribution services, addressing the needs of supply chains and logistics amid rapid e-commerce growth and the drive for faster, more effective solutions. With drones, parcels can be delivered within just a few hours, rather than the several days required by traditional methods.”
Recent Stories
YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial43 seconds ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations16 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka16 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal16 minutes ago
-
‘Young Arab Pioneers’ empowers youth innovators across Arab world1 hour ago
-
Five new features set to enrich 10th edition of Expand North Star1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Agency1 hour ago
-
EU approves 'statement of intent' to cut emissions up to 72.5% by 20351 hour ago
-
Liwa International Festival 2026 set to open December 121 hour ago
-
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou, Zayed Charity Run to Kick off tomorrow in Beijing2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Federation on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
UAE extradites wanted fugitive to French authorities2 hours ago