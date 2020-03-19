Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safaris and floating restaurant activity with immediate effect

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) In line with recommended preventative measures for new coronavirus, COVID-19, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has instructed all tour operators in Abu Dhabi Emirate to immediately suspend services and activities for all sea cruises, desert camps, safaris and floating restaurants.

"The suspension of activities and services comes into force with immediate effect and will be in place until further notice," read a statement from the DCT Abu Dhabi, adding that special teams of inspectors will ensure the ban is being enforced to guarantee the health and safety of all residents, visitors and employees of these services.

"All operators are expected to comply with the ban, with penalties to be issued to any entities not adhering to the new rule," it concluded.