Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG) announced the 9th Annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards will take place on 15 April 2025. Organisations across the GCC are now encouraged to submit their nominations for this distinguished event, which recognises outstanding contributions to sustainability and leadership in the region.

As the world faces increasingly urgent environmental challenges, the need for sustainable business solutions and practices is more critical than ever. The awards aim to highlight those who are not only meeting these challenges head-on but are also setting an example for others through innovation and leadership in creating resilient, responsible, and forward-thinking enterprises.

Award Categories:

• Best Sustainability Initiative – Recognising innovative projects that drive significant environmental or social impact.

• Best Sustainability Report – Celebrating transparency and accountability in sustainability reporting.

• Sustainability Manager of the Year – Honouring outstanding leadership in sustainability within an organisation.

• Sustainability Leader of the Year – Acknowledging individuals who have made a substantial impact on sustainability at a strategic level.

• Best Sustainability Communication Programme – Highlighting effective communication strategies that engage stakeholders and promote sustainability.

• Best Energy Management Initiative – Recognising exceptional efforts in energy efficiency and renewable energy adoption.

ADSG is calling on businesses across the GCC to step forward and showcase their dedication to sustainability. With the world rapidly approaching critical environmental tipping points, this is a pivotal moment for businesses to lead by example, innovate, and inspire others to follow suit.

Submissions are open until 1st March 2025, offering an opportunity for organisations to gain recognition for their contributions and share their success stories with a wider audience.

Participation in these awards underscores an organisation’s dedication to sustainable development and positions them as leaders in driving transformative change. This event not only celebrates achievements but also fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry leaders, paving the way for further advancements in sustainability practices.

Huda Al Houqani, Director of ADSG, stressed, "The ninth Annual Awards serve as a critical platform for recognising and promoting the exemplary efforts of businesses that are driving sustainability forward. This is a vital opportunity for organisations to demonstrate their leadership, influence industry standards, and contribute to a sustainable future for the GCC region."

The judging panel, composed of esteemed sustainability experts, will carefully review each submission. These professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, ensuring that the awards recognise the most impactful and innovative sustainability initiatives.

The ceremony will be held in Abu Dhabi to recognise significant achievements. The event will include keynote addresses by sustainability leaders, facilitating discussions and knowledge exchange on best practices in sustainable business.

Since 2008, ADSG has promoted sustainability management in Abu Dhabi. Through collaboration and knowledge-sharing platforms, it continues to support sustainable development.