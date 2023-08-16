Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of leading climate action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2023) Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), founded by Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) in 2008, is marking its 15-year anniversary, which coincides with the UAE Year of Sustainability.

Through its efforts, the ADSG and its members have positioned Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for sustainability initiatives, setting a model for organisations worldwide for voluntary collaboration across multiple sectors.

Founded to raise awareness, share knowledge and best practices, facilitate collaboration and promote sustainability reporting and global reporting standards, the ADSG has become a leader in promoting sustainable development across the middle East.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs and Vice Chairman of the board of Directors of EAD, said, “Over the past 15 years, I have witnessed with pride the unprecedented success of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, which has developed into a key player in the sector and enjoys a strong presence in Abu Dhabi due to its ever-growing body of members. Initially, we started with 15 members, and have recently welcomed our 52nd.

“It is fitting that we celebrate the 15thanniversary of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group in the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and as the nation gears up to host COP28 – a key event in the UAE’s climate action history. I am certain that Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group will have a major role to play at the global forum and going forward well into the future.”

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group’s members have played an important role in integrating sustainability governance to achieve impact in the emirate, the UAE and our region.

“Together, we have achieved many milestones over the past 15 years, and I am confident that our collective efforts will continue to shape a more sustainable future for Abu Dhabi. We will continue with our journey and redouble our efforts to deal with a range of sustainability challenges in a way that is aligned with EAD’s mandate to protect biodiversity and Abu Dhabi’s environmental sustainability.”

Since its inception, ADSG has organised training programmes, reports and workshops on various sustainability issues such as climate change, governance and sustainable economy. This has led to an increase in awareness of disclosure and transparency in institutions through reports submitted by many entities in Abu Dhabi on the requirements of sustainability. The reports also contributed to providing important information in the environmental, economic and social fields, encouraging work and supporting efforts to implement sustainable investment and its impact on attracting major investors to the UAE.

Through transparent reporting by several Abu Dhabi entities on their sustainability mandates, major investors have been attracted to the UAE. ADSG has also raised the international leadership profile of Abu Dhabi as the emirate has the highest number of government organisations in the world reporting in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines.

Dolphin Energy has been an active founding member of the ADSG since 2008. Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Dolphin Energy Limited, said, “We are proud of our partnership with ADSG and delighted to support its strategy that places the public and private sector at the heart of tackling climate change and sustainability challenges across the UAE.

I would like to congratulate the group on achieving this milestone and look forward to extending our support in the years ahead.”

Dr Nashwa Al Ruwaini, CEO of Pyramedia Group, said, “As a proud ADSG member, I stand humbly amid the green revolution that we've collectively nurtured over the past 15 years. Under the visionary guidance of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, we have sown the seeds of sustainability that have transformed the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Reflecting on our journey, we are profoundly proud of our collective achievements. As we look towards the future, we remain committed to expanding our green footprint, and together will act as the joint stewards of Abu Dhabi’s sustainable future.”

Faisal Falaknaz, Acting Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Aldar Properties, said, “Aldar is proud to have been a founding member of ADSG, and we remain committed to its core values and objectives. Through ADSG, we have had the privilege of working alongside like-minded organisations, exchanging best practices, and collectively tackling the most pressing sustainability challenges facing our region. Looking forward, we will continue to invest in sustainable solutions, raising the bar for sustainability in our region and contributing to the UAE leadership’s vision and aspirations.”

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group will host the 8th annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum and Awards from 3-5 October 2023, continuing the celebration of its anniversary. This prestigious event will bring together sustainability pioneers, industry leaders, and experts from various sectors to engage in discussions, share best practices, and recognise outstanding achievements in sustainable business practices.

Under the theme of Nature Positive Growth, this year’s event forum will explore strategies for achieving sustainable growth while preserving and enhancing natural ecosystems. Attendees can look forward to keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities that foster collaboration and innovation.

Launched in 2015, the ADSG Sustainable Business Leadership Awards and Recognition scheme was created to recognise best practice in sustainability and award organisations that have demonstrated an impact on the real world. The ADSG Awards have attracted more than 400 successful applications from across the Middle East. The annual event offers a unique opportunity for all member organisations, stakeholders and sustainability professionals to acknowledge key achievements across the region.

ADSG is also developing a publication documenting Abu Dhabi’s journey of sustainability. Titled Pioneering Sustainability: 15 Years of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, the specially commissioned book will highlight the group's significant accomplishments.

Over the years, ADSG has developed several networking platforms including training and flagship programmes, forums and awards that contribute tangible solutions to sustainability challenges and offer a valuable opportunity for members and partners to collaborate and consolidate the various initiatives undertaken. To date, more than 1,500 sustainability delegates and practitioners have participated in the group’s annual forum and events.