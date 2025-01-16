Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Global Experts Highlight Critical Role Of International Cooperation In Achieving SDGs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Global experts highlight critical role of international cooperation in achieving SDGs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Global experts participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week underscored the crucial role of international cooperation in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the necessity of adopting comprehensive strategies that strengthen partnerships between countries and institutions to drive the transition toward eco-friendly economies.

Jianhui Zhang, CEO of Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd. in China, stated that the market has become highly advanced in the use of renewable energy, particularly wind and solar energy, as well as energy storage technologies. He noted that China currently possesses the most advanced technologies for renewable energy generation and stressed the importance of cooperation between his country and the UAE to bring the latest technologies to the world’s largest potential market.

Zhang added that he participated in a panel discussion during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week to explore solutions for a better future through employing better technological solutions.

Sam Onuigbo, Chairman of the Committee on Climate Change, Security, and Special Interventions at the North-East Development Commission, Nigeria, said that his participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week had been a source of inspiration for developing impactful policies, most notably Nigeria's Climate Change Act.

He affirmed that such events represent a unique platform for exchanging ideas and technological innovations, contributing to enhanced investments and promoting sustainable development in developing countries.

Onuigbo also highlighted the strengthening economic relations between the UAE and Nigeria, which have become increasingly robust and cooperative, with growing mutual investments and expanded economic partnerships.

