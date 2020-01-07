UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Signals New Decade Of Ambitious International Work

Tue 07th January 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020 will begin a new decade of ambitious global work to achieve the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, for 2030.

With the start of a new decade, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a key event in the world of sustainability, as it gathers specialists and experts from around 175 countries and includes several key programmes, constituting a global platform for promoting international dialogue on sustainability.

This year, the week’s scope of topics was expanded in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to include energy, climate change, water, food, the future of transport, space exploration, and vital health technologies and technologies for a better future. It will also discuss Artificial Intelligence, AI, the community and the youth.

In an exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, said that Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week will cover many strategic international sustainable development issues, with an emphasis on key areas, such as renewable energy, the youth, water, the environment and waste, noting that these topics shall be discussed over eight days in Abu Dhabi.

Sustainable development represents the core of the UAE Vision 2021 and its national agenda. It also launched several initiatives in line with the UN’s goals, including the establishment of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, along with its efforts to offer aid around the world.

The UAE recently launched the Air Quality Index, hosts the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, and has implemented many related local and international projects.

In 2012, the UAE Green Growth Strategy was launched to build a green economy, under the slogan, ‘A Green Economy for Sustainable Development'. The strategy includes a range of programmes in the areas of energy, agriculture, investment and sustainable transport and environmental policies.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020 will take place from 11th to 18th January 2020.

