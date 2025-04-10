Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum to begin on April 16

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum returns for its ninth annual edition on 16th-17th April 2025 under the theme: "Collaboration for Impact. Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Business Practices".

The event will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Abu Dhabi, bringing together global leaders in sustainability, technology and business. The event is hosted by the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group and supported by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD).

The forum aims to provide a key platform for productive collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the promotion of innovation in sustainability.

This year's edition focuses on the role of technology in addressing global challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss, highlighting how artificial intelligence can help businesses analyse large data sets, enhance operations, and develop intelligent solutions to complex sustainability issues.

Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, remarked, "The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum offers an essential platform for exploring how emerging technologies like AI can be leveraged to tackle the pressing environmental challenges we face. This year's theme highlights the crucial role of collaboration in achieving meaningful and sustainable impact."

Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Dolphin Energy Limited, said, "We can only be truly sustainable if we embrace change, harness new opportunities, and collaborate with our stakeholders. Digitalisation is transforming our industry and helping us be more efficient and deliver further improvements in our environmental performance.

I am eager to see how AI can drive our sustainability objectives and I look forward to the discussions to learn more about the opportunities that exist."

Noel Aoun, Chief Strategy Officer at TAQA, a key sponsor of the forum, noted, "The intersection of artificial intelligence and sustainability presents an opportunity to accelerate positive climate action and environmental progress. At TAQA, we recognise the potential for AI to help enhance efficiency, optimise resource management, and advance sustainable practices."

As a media partner, Pyramedia will play a vital role in ensuring the event's insights and messages reach a wide audience.

Dr. Nashwa Al Ruwaini, Founder and CEO of Pyramedia Group, said, "Achieving sustainability requires a synergy between technology, innovation, and awareness. The Sustainable Business Leadership Forum embodies this approach by highlighting the role of AI in developing practical solutions to environmental challenges."

Huda Al Houqani, Director of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, stated, "Harnessing AI for sustainable business practices is not only an opportunity but a necessity. This forum will foster essential discussions and collaborations that are key to shaping a more sustainable future."

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum welcomes businesses, policymakers, academics, and sustainability professionals from around the globe to participate in this influential event. It provides a unique platform to engage in meaningful dialogue, explore cutting-edge solutions, and collectively advance towards a more sustainable future.