Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum Opens

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The ninth edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum kicked off on Wednesday under the theme “Collaboration for Impact: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Business Practices”.

The two-day event brings together leading global figures in sustainability, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), said climate and biodiversity challenges demand innovative action, stressing that the Arabian Gulf’s waters and the region’s desert ecosystems require urgent attention. She noted that Abu Dhabi is at the forefront of AI-powered environmental solutions.

Al Dhaheri highlighted EAD’s AI-led habitat assessment, which covered 11,000 hectares with unprecedented accuracy and reduced costs by 90 percent. The agency’s partnership with "Nabat" uses AI robotics to restore mangrove forests efficiently, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global innovation hub for conservation technology.

She added that the NZ1 project in Masdar City is a landmark in sustainable construction, as Abu Dhabi's first net-zero energy office building, producing 102 percent of its annual energy needs and reducing energy use by 101 percent compared to international baselines.

Dr. Al Dhaheri also pointed to projections indicating that AI could inject US$15.7 trillion into the global economy by 2030, with sustainability at its core. She affirmed Abu Dhabi’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 22 percent by 2027 in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 target.

“For over a decade and a half, our shared vision through the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, since 2008,” she said. “With your input, EAD continues to develop the Group to enhance policy engagement, deepen interaction, and expand its network. In the coming months, we will further this collaboration to launch the New ADSG.”

In her address, Huda Al Houqani, Director of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group, said leveraging AI in sustainable business is not just an opportunity but a pressing necessity. She noted that the forum creates vital spaces for collaboration and dialogue to chart a more sustainable future.

