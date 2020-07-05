UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Terminals Improves Global Connectivity With The MSC And 2M ‘JADE’ Service

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 11:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity with the MSC and 2M ‘JADE’ service

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th July, 2020 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Terminals, ADT, the managers and operators of Khalifa Port Container Terminal, recently welcomed yet another new main line service to its growing network. The JADE service which forms part of the Mediterranean Shipping Company, MSC, and 2M alliance networks, provides ADT customers with additional direct coverage and fast transit times from the Mediterranean and Red Sea into Abu Dhabi and from Abu Dhabi into South East Asia and North Asia.

The first vessel call on this new service to Abu Dhabi took place on Monday, 8th June when MSC Maya made her maiden call to Khalifa Port Container Terminal. The containerships deployed on the JADE service are some of the largest containerships in the world and the largest in the MSC fleet. On 23 June and 28 June ADT hosted the two largest containerships to ever call a terminal in the Arabian Gulf, the MSC SIXIN (23,656 TEU capacity) and the MSC GÜLSÜN (23,756 TEU capacity).

Ahmed Al Mutawa, Abu Dhabi Terminals’ Chief Executive Officer commented: "Our excellent relationship with MSC and the 2M alliance partners enables us to provide unrivalled connectivity to global markets for our customers.

The newly added JADE service is a clear testament to the importance which MSC and its 2M alliance partners place on being able to offer the Abu Dhabi and UAE markets the very best service levels and connectivity to and from Khalifa Port.

The addition of new services, such as the JADE service, coupled with the ongoing expansion of Khalifa Port Container Terminal, which will double our annual handling capacity to 5 Million TEU by the end of this year, shows our continued commitment to offer the best possible logistics solutions for our customers."

The service rotation for the JADE service is: Gioia Tauro, Barcelona, Valencia, Gioia Tauro, Port Said East, King Abdullah, Salalah, Khalifa Port (ADT), Jebel Ali, Singapore, Yantian, Qingdao, Busan, Ningbo, Shanghai, Xiamen, Nansha, Yantian, Singapore, Port Said East, Gioia Tauro.

