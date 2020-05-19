UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Terminals Receives Five New Ship-to-shore Cranes As Part Of Expansion Plan To Double Capacity

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) As part of its ongoing expansion efforts, Abu Dhabi Terminals, ADT, today announced the delivery of its latest batch of five new ship-to-shore cranes, each with a 73-metre reach, 52-metre height and a lifting capacity of 90 tonnes, integral to ambitious plans that aim to increase the capacity at KPCT to 5 million TEU by the end of 2020.

ADT is the management company and operator of Khalifa Port Container Terminal, KPCT, the region’s first semi-automated terminal and one of the most technically advanced.

The STS cranes are among the largest in the world and will play a key role in ADT’s technologically advanced operational ecosystem at Khalifa Port, the flagship semi-automated deep-water port owned by the Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

Captain Mohamad Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports and Chairman of ADT, said, "Thanks to the wise strategic guidance of the leadership’s Economic Vision 2030, ADT at Khalifa Port is well-positioned to complete its expansion in record time and ahead of schedule, validating our commitment to becoming one of the leading container terminal operators in the world."

"Offering world-class levels of operational performance through continuous investment in our maritime assets and infrastructure enables Abu Dhabi to position its economy to reap the benefits of future non-oil growth for years to come," he added.

Ahmad Al Mutawa, CEO of ADT, said, "The purchase and delivery of these cranes demonstrate how continuous investment in our infrastructure and technology helps us exceed customer expectations by constantly delivering the most efficient operational performance. Our current expansion project of the Khalifa Port Container Terminal sets a new benchmark for container terminal expansion in the region, and ensures that ADT can continue to deliver world-class levels of operational performance to our partners, customers and shareholders well into the future."

ADT purchased the ultra-modern cranes from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. in China. This milestone follows the recent arrival of a batch of Automated Stacking Cranes, which are also part of the expansion project, taking the total number of cranes at the terminal to 22.

The final phase of ADT expansion will see the terminal linked to the Etihad Rail network, providing direct rail connections across the UAE and regionally.

