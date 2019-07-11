UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi To Build AED1.882 Billion Housing Complex For Emiratis In Al Falah

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority will develop an integrated housing complex at the cost of AED1.882 billion for Emiratis. The project in Al Falah, on the outskirts of the city, with 899 new residences is expected to be completed in 36 months for delivery at the end of 2021.

The authority and Al Dar Properties signed a contract to implement the project as part of the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During the contract signing ceremony, Jabr Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said that achieving stability and providing appropriate housing for UAE citizens are top among the priorities of the country’s leadership due to its keenness to ensure welfare and happiness of the citizens.

The general plan of the housing complex includes integrated world-class public facilities, such as parks, schools, shops, medical centres and community centres, which are designed to be energy efficient. The complex will also include a mosque that can accommodate nearly 2,000 worshippers.

Bashir Khalfan Al Mehairbi, Acting Director-General of the Authority, said that the authority is a major player in the housing market, thanks to its cooperation with public and private sector partners. The authority's efforts have resulted in increased availability of housing in the emirate, he added.

