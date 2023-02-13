UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi To Conduct Clinical Trials To Develop Thalassemia Treatments

February 13, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2023) As an incubator and hub for life-science research and innovation, Abu Dhabi is set to begin clinical trials to transform the way thalassemia is being treated, with two global clinical trials.

Under the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi’s (DoH) supervision and support, the Phase 3 trials for adult patients with thalassemia, ENERGIZE and ENERGIZE-T, aim to test the effectiveness and safety of a new drug, Mitapivat.

Conducted at Burjeel Medical City, the clinical trials could offer new hope for thalassemia patients in the country. The trials will be conducted in collaboration with several centres and multiple sites across the US, Europe and Asia, enabling access to state-of-the-art therapies from the outset of clinical development.

Mitapivat is already approved in the US and in the European Union for its ability to manage pyruvate kinase deficiency, however, recently, it has demonstrated potential in earlier trials for transforming the treatment of thalassemia.

In the upcoming stage, the Phase 3 programme would evaluate the drug in two types of thalassemia with relatively different clinical needs. The ENERGIZE study aims to evaluate whether Mitapivat can effectively and safely improve haemoglobin levels in non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients who do not require regular transfusions.

Previous studies from Burjeel Medical City researchers have shown that low haemoglobin levels can lead to significant morbidity and may lead to death. Furthermore, ENERGIZE-T aims to evaluate whether the same drug can decrease transfusion requirements in transfusion-dependent thalassemia patients.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research Centre and Innovation at DoH, said, “As the emirate’s healthcare regulator, we are relentlessly working on cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a pioneering healthcare destination globally and the region’s hub for research and innovation in life science.

Abu Dhabi was able to play a pivotal role in developing medicines and conducting clinical trials with several international partners. Today, we are witnessing the launch of new clinical trials, so that we continue our efforts as we aim to further improve healthcare services in Abu Dhabi, and helping all members of our community, and across the globe.

“Last year, clinical trials in Abu Dhabi saw an increase of 27 percent, reaching 71 clinical trials in 2022, compared to 56 trials in 2021. Furthermore, the UAE was one of the first countries to participate in clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines, witnessing the largest clinical trial on the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, covering more than 32,000 volunteers.”

Dr. Khaled Musallam, Group Chief Research Officer, Burjeel Holdings, said, “With DoH’s full support and encouragement, Abu Dhabi is now at the forefront of leading-edge innovations. Burjeel Medical City is committed to improving the health and well-being of patients by prioritising the latest developments in treatment, research and development and actively participating in projects with some of the world’s leading institutions. If these studies meet their endpoints, this could be a game changer to how the disease is being treated today. A disease-modifying therapy can address persisting unmet needs of patients in the UAE and around the world.”

According to Dr. Musallam, this milestone comes only after stringent and thorough regulatory approvals to ensure the facility meets the necessary global standards for clinical trials. The ENERGIZE trials will start with a typical screening period and run for 24 weeks, while ENERGIZE-T will run for 48 weeks, core treatment periods for Primary results, followed by five-year extensions. The trials will include clinical, radiologic, and laboratory assessments, which will be conducted at Burjeel Medical City using state-of-the-art technology.

