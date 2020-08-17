UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi To Have 140 New Public Buses

Mon 17th August 2020

Abu Dhabi to have 140 new public buses

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, of the Department of Municipalities and Transport announced that 140 new public buses will be operated in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi aimed at improving the quality of services offered to the public transport sector users.

In Abu Dhabi City, 112 buses will be operated and 28 buses will be operated in Al Ain City, according to ITC.

After the suspension of many public transport services and the closure of its facilities because of the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, ITC announced that public bus services will resume working according to their normal schedule.

ITC further stated that a regular and extensive sterilising and cleaning regime will be conducted as part of its precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of the public.

New bus network development will be undertaken to make public bus services more convenient and comfortable to meet the public need, it said, adding, the frequency of eight selected bus services has been improved along with adding 146 daily bus trips in Abu Dhabi.

The services are 7, 22, 23, 54, 56, 63, 94 and 102.

According to ITC, community bus services will be resumed in Musaffah and Mohammed bin Zayed City including services to Abu Dhabi International Airport which are M01, M02, M03, M04, M05, A1, A2, A10, A20, A40, B43 and B45. All community bus services inside Musaffah i.e. M01 to M05 will be operating as paid services under integrated fare system with 328 trips a day.

Al Ruwais local and regional bus network will also be activated on the same date. Optimised bus network in Al Ruwais will provide route directness and more coverage area for bus users.

ITC will continue to undertake the necessary precautionary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Passengers are required to put on face masks and leave physical distance between them and others to maintain their safety while using public buses.

ITC Public Transport Inspectors will be deployed to oversee the public’s compliance with safety measures.

