Abu Dhabi To Host 'Forever Living Global Rally' In 2022

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced that the UAE capital will host major international wellness and beauty event Forever Living Global Rally in 2022.

Working in conjunction with Arabian Adventures Meetings, Incentives and Events, one of the UAE’s leading Destination Management Companies and part of The Emirates Group, next year’s event is expected to bring more than 2,500 guests from around the world to Abu Dhabi.

Forever Living, based in the USA, manufactures and sells hundreds of wellness and beauty products across the world. Its annual ‘Global Rally’ takes place in a new destination each year, and its Abu Dhabi edition is set to feature multiple sales events, as well as engaging its attendees with a range of interactive offerings. The attendees will have the chance to immerse themselves in Abu Dhabi’s diverse leisure experiences as part of their visit.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director at ADCEB, said, "We are thrilled to be jointly hosting this popular global event taking place in Abu Dhabi for the first time. After more than a year of preparation to ensure that our emirate is safe and ready to bring back more on-ground business events, we are pleased to share that 2022 is going to be active for Abu Dhabi in the MICE space. The Forever Living Global Rally will engage thousands of visitors from around the world and provide them with an opportunity to experience Abu Dhabi’s unique array of offerings and activities. We look forward to welcoming guests to our emirate and working alongside Arabian Adventures and our many partners to deliver a memorable experience."

The Global Rally is Forever Living’s most sought-after annual event, with thousands of distributors from around the world converging to celebrate and recognise the achievements of its community.

Nick Woodward-Shaw, Vice President, Global Events at Forever Living Products International Inc said, "Forever Living is excited to announce it’s working in partnership with the teams at ADCEB and Arabian Adventures Meetings, Incentives and Events to bring its anticipated Global Rally event to Abu Dhabi for the first time, an incredible and sought-after global destination. We will be bringing over 2,500 friends from more than 100 countries to the middle East for an experience like no other. Organising multiple days of sightseeing, networking, dinners, parties, trainings and a tonne of fun is a huge challenge, but we are confident that, with the support of the wonderful team at Arabian Adventures, we will make a lot of dreams come true in Abu Dhabi next year."

Justine Thomas, General Manager at Arabian Adventures, added, "We look forward to working closely with the ADCEB and Forever Living to bring the renowned global wellness company’s most prestigious event to Abu Dhabi. With our team of events specialists and unrivalled local expertise, our aim is to build on the success of the 2017 edition of the Global Rally, which took place in Dubai. With the event now coming to the capital, we have the chance to showcase even further the best of what the UAE has to offer to this global audience of beauty and wellness experts. There will be an incredible array of experiences and events planned throughout the course of the Global Rally which will provide guests from all over the globe with an unforgettable first-hand experience of the UAE."

With announcements made around additional business and entertainment events taking place in Abu Dhabi next year alongside the highly anticipated Forever Living Global Rally, the destination is gearing up to welcome thousands of visitors from across the globe in 2022.