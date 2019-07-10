UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi To Host 2020 World Arabian Horse Racing Forum

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:30 PM

Abu Dhabi to host 2020 World Arabian Horse Racing Forum

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi has been announced as the host city of the 2020 World Arabian Horse Racing Forum.

The announcement was made earlier this week at the awards ceremony of the 10th World Arabian Horse Racing Forum, which took place in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahra Al Shayaa, Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Romania, thanked H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, for his support of the festival.

The event was attended by a number of UAE Ambassadors and over 300 members of the equestrian fraternity from around the globe representing 90 countries from the six continents.

