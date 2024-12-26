Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) The second edition of the "International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Conference" will take place in Abu Dhabi from 19th to 21st February 2025 at Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

The conference is held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. It is organised by Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, part of the Emirates Science and Research Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and supported by the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau of the Department of Culture and Tourism.

Held under the theme "Empowering Youth for a Tolerant Future", the conference focuses on empowering youth leaders. Speakers from governmental, academic, and global organisations will share insights on how youth empowerment can enhance tolerance. Topics will include cultural exchange, the role of education in promoting coexistence, and the importance of embracing cultural diversity to build cohesive societies.

Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council and Chancellor of the board of Trustees at Emirates Scholar Centre, stated that convening this conference in Abu Dhabi for the second time reflects the UAE's commitment to its pioneering role in promoting the values of tolerance and global dialogue.

"Empowering youth is not merely about preparing them for the future but about instilling profound humanitarian values in their hearts and minds, enabling them to become advocates of peace and builders of bridges between cultures and civilisations," he noted.

This edition will explore how empowering youth to lead tolerance initiatives can shape inclusive social structures. This aligns with the UAE's commitment to nurturing youth leaders focused on mutual respect and understanding, featuring interactive sessions such as "Youth Initiatives to Promote Cultural Coexistence" and "Global Partnerships for Empowering Youth for Tolerance."

The conference will feature over 100 speakers from various countries and sectors, including representatives from government, diplomacy, academia, religion, and culture. The event is expected to attract over 5,000 participants and will showcase 120 research papers and 25 interactive workshops, reflecting the global importance of empowering youth for a tolerant future.