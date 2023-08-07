Open Menu

Abu Dhabi To Host 2nd WorldSkills Asia Competition In November

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) The 2nd WorldSkills Asia Competition is set to take place in Abu Dhabi from 27th-29th November 2023, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council. Competitors, experts and workshop managers from more than 30 member and guest countries of WorldSkills Asia will participate and compete across 27 technical and vocational skills at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The event is being organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training (ACTVET).

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, founder and President of WorldSkills Asia and Director-General of ACTVET, said, “H.H. Sheikh Khaled’s patronage for the competition strengthens the significant backing that the wise leadership in the UAE has extended to the development of technical and vocational skills of the Asian youth, in pursuit of the WorldSkills organisation’s strategic and future objectives.

“Welcoming the competition enhances the UAE’s successful record of hosting international events. This dynamic event represents the recognition of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a vital force in shaping the future of our region. We celebrate the significance of TVET in equipping individuals with practical skills, empowering them to thrive in the ever-evolving world of work.”

The WorldSkills Asia competition takes place every two years in one of the member countries of the WorldSkills Asia organisation. The event achieves several goals, including inspiring Asian youth and enabling them to develop skills for future jobs, as well as attracting member states and international partners in both private and government educational institutions to encourage talent and develop global standards of skills and competencies across Asia.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Abu Dhabi November Event From Government Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaul ..

Imran Khan main planner of May 9 incidents: Attaullah Tarar

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

Sharjah Ruler forms UOK’s Board of Trustees

45 minutes ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

2 hours ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

2 hours ago
 Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

2 hours ago
Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

2 hours ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

3 hours ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

4 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

5 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East