Abu Dhabi to host 3rd edition of Spartan World Championships

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) Abu Dhabi will host the 3rd edition of the Spartan World Championship from 8th to 10th December 2023 which will return to Al Wathba desert for the second consecutive year. Organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the event will gather elite athletes from around the world, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for sporting events.

The 2021 edition, which was held for the first time outside the US and in the middle East, achieved great success with the participation of more than 4,500 male and female competitors from more than 50 countries around the world in the Liwa desert - Tal Mereb - in Al Dhafra region.

The 2022 edition was held in the Al Wathba desert and attracted more than 5,000 male and female competitors from 75 countries from around the world.

The finalists will compete for the Men’s World Championship and the Women’s World Championship on 9th December, while the World Team Championship will be held on 10th December.

The opening day on 8th December will be dedicated to receiving all participants in preparation for the start of the competitions the next day.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Spartan will also organise community races suitable for all age groups on the sidelines of the event as part of the sports council's strategy to ensure that global events still provide an opportunity for all members of society to participate and improve the quality of life.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, “We are proud to announce - once again - that Abu Dhabi will host the Spartan World Championship for the third and second time in a row in the Al Wathba Desert, after the great successes achieved by the first and second editions.

“We promise everyone that the championship will continue its successes during the upcoming edition, through the sand dunes of Al Wathba desert, which in itself constitutes an obstacle, a barrier, and an interesting challenge for participants from all over the world."

Al Awani said that endurance sports and overcoming the obstacles created by the Spartan community fall within the framework of supporting a healthy lifestyle, which reflects the message of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council through its hosting, organisation and support for such events to enhance the quality of life.

Joe De Sena, Founder and CEO of Spartan, said, "We are excited to be back in Abu Dhabi again after creating two impressive editions, and two exceptional experiences for the Spartan community."

De Sena said he was happy to cooperate with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, pointing out that the various obstacle courses and barriers will display the beauty of desert nature in the Al Wathba sand dunes, further stoking the determination of participants to reach the finish line.