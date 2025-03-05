Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – The fourth annual Skift Global Forum East (SGFE) event will be hosted later this year in Abu Dhabi, as part of a new partnership between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Skift, the travel industry news and thought leadership platform. Announced at ITB Berlin, the partnership further solidifies Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global events destination.

Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director General Tourism Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Hosting the Skift Global Forum East in Abu Dhabi reflects our commitment to shaping the future of travel and tourism. The forum will foster meaningful connections among industry leaders, facilitating the exchange of valuable perspectives and the exploration of new growth opportunities within the middle East region and beyond. The partnership between Skift and DCT Abu Dhabi underscores our belief in the power of partnerships to achieve shared objectives for the tourism sector and fuel progress for all stakeholders.”

SGFE builds on the success of Skift Global Forum, an event held annually in New York, US that has been instrumental in driving innovation and thought leadership within the global travel industry. The newer sister event SGFE serves as the Middle East’s hub for exploring the future of travel, bringing together industry leaders and creative thinkers to analyse innovations, understand key drivers and unlock growth opportunities across the Middle East and globally.

Last year’s event saw more than 500 attendees from 32 countries converge in Dubai to discuss influential trends, from the rise of experiential travel to shifts in technology and AI.

Rafat Ali, CEO and Founder, Skift, said: "We are thrilled to announce the 4th edition of Skift Global Forum East will take place in Abu Dhabi later this year, happening in Q4 2025. As the premier gathering of global CEOs and travel leaders, this event continues to shape the future of our industry through bold insights, expert speakers onstage, and invaluable networking. Abu Dhabi, with its dynamic blend of culture, innovation, and hospitality, serves as an excellent hub for this forum—bringing together visionaries from around the world to explore new frontiers in travel and hospitality. Thank you to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi for their partnership."

Beyond the main conference programme, SGFE will feature initiatives focused on driving transformative change within the industry, including Meet Generation Next, aimed at strengthening dialogue among established and emerging female leaders.

This focus on positive impact resonates with DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision to transform the emirate’s socio-economic landscape and support talent development. Strategic partnerships like this collaboration with Skift leverage the power of events to foster sustainable growth and elevate Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.