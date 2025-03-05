Open Menu

Abu Dhabi To Host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 09:47 PM

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – The fourth annual Skift Global Forum East (SGFE) event will be hosted later this year in Abu Dhabi, as part of a new partnership between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Skift, the travel industry news and thought leadership platform. Announced at ITB Berlin, the partnership further solidifies Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global events destination.

Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director General Tourism Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Hosting the Skift Global Forum East in Abu Dhabi reflects our commitment to shaping the future of travel and tourism. The forum will foster meaningful connections among industry leaders, facilitating the exchange of valuable perspectives and the exploration of new growth opportunities within the middle East region and beyond. The partnership between Skift and DCT Abu Dhabi underscores our belief in the power of partnerships to achieve shared objectives for the tourism sector and fuel progress for all stakeholders.”

SGFE builds on the success of Skift Global Forum, an event held annually in New York, US that has been instrumental in driving innovation and thought leadership within the global travel industry. The newer sister event SGFE serves as the Middle East’s hub for exploring the future of travel, bringing together industry leaders and creative thinkers to analyse innovations, understand key drivers and unlock growth opportunities across the Middle East and globally.

Last year’s event saw more than 500 attendees from 32 countries converge in Dubai to discuss influential trends, from the rise of experiential travel to shifts in technology and AI.

Rafat Ali, CEO and Founder, Skift, said: "We are thrilled to announce the 4th edition of Skift Global Forum East will take place in Abu Dhabi later this year, happening in Q4 2025. As the premier gathering of global CEOs and travel leaders, this event continues to shape the future of our industry through bold insights, expert speakers onstage, and invaluable networking. Abu Dhabi, with its dynamic blend of culture, innovation, and hospitality, serves as an excellent hub for this forum—bringing together visionaries from around the world to explore new frontiers in travel and hospitality. Thank you to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi for their partnership."

Beyond the main conference programme, SGFE will feature initiatives focused on driving transformative change within the industry, including Meet Generation Next, aimed at strengthening dialogue among established and emerging female leaders.

This focus on positive impact resonates with DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision to transform the emirate’s socio-economic landscape and support talent development. Strategic partnerships like this collaboration with Skift leverage the power of events to foster sustainable growth and elevate Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.

Related Topics

World Technology Exchange Dubai Abu Dhabi Berlin Progress New York Middle East Hub March Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its globa ..

Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model

3 minutes ago
 Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wood ..

Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded ..

Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars

4 minutes ago
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% ..

UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..

18 minutes ago
 RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote ..

RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..

18 minutes ago
 Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

18 minutes ago
 RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenge ..

RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..

18 minutes ago
 FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation ..

FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector

19 minutes ago
 NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East