Abu Dhabi to host Asian Muay Thai Championship 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2019) To mark the 48th UAE's National Day, the UAE Muay Thai & Kickboxing Federation will host the Asian Muay Thai Championship 2019 from 16th to 22nd December 2019.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the UAE Muay Thai & Kickboxing Federation, said more than 40 Asian countries will be welcomed to take part in the UAE National Day celebrations.

He emphasised the federation's determination to spare no effort in making the championship a success.

''The Asian consensus to host the championship was a vote of confidence in our two-year-old federation,'' he noted.

In February 2019, the UAE and the International Federation of Muaythai Associations, IFMA, signed an agreement confirming the staging of the Asian Championships 2019 in Abu Dhabi in December this year.

UAE has shown dedication to the sport with impressive progress of its athletes within the last two years. The World Championships 2018 in Mexico was prime time for the UAE team which won gold medals for their country.

Established in May 2017,The UAE Muay Thai & Kickboxing Federation is the official patron of the Muay Thai & Kickboxing sports in the UAE plays a trailblazing role in consolidating the mainstays of sports in a way that greatly contributes to building a society with high awareness of the two sports.

The federation's mission focuses on making Muay Thai and kickboxing more popular within the UAE, as well as establishing a team that is able to compete at professional or amateur world contests.