Abu Dhabi To Host Behavioural Exchange 2025 Conference
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, the Behavioural Science Group (BSG) has announced that Abu Dhabi will host the globally renowned Behavioural Exchange (BX2025) conference in a first for the MENA region, from 30th April to 1st May 2025, under the theme "New Frontiers in Behavioural Science".
Ahead of the event, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance the UAE places on behavioural science to inform decisions on complex challenges and deliver better outcomes for society. The discipline is based on a deep understanding of human decision-making and offers insight into how people might respond to policies or initiatives.
He also emphasised that by understanding the motivational drivers of behaviour, individuals can be empowered to pursue their personal goals while contributing to the wellbeing of their wider communities. Such behavioural shifts are central to development - supporting improvements in public health and nutrition, encouraging more sustainable consumption, and aligning individual choices with national and global policy objectives. Behavioural science also plays a key role in simplifying government processes and improving the effectiveness of social programmes.
Now in its seventh global edition, BX2025 will bring together world-leading policymakers, researchers, and practitioners to discuss topics including the ethical use of AI and digital technologies, sustainable urban design, health equity, early education and sustainable development.
