Abu Dhabi to host biggest global Jiu-Jitsu events in November

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) Abu Dhabi will reinforce its status as the global home of Jiu-Jitsu in November with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body of the sport in the emirates, hosting back-to-back mega events.

The Jiu-Jitsu World Championship returns to Abu Dhabi’s Jiu Jitsu Arena from 3rd-11th November, bringing the world’s best athletes together for nine days of top-level competition.

The Arena will also host the 13th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), the largest and most prestigious event on the global Calendar, with more than 2,000 athletes from over 30 countries taking to the mats in junior, adult and masters’ categories from 13th-16th November.

The Jiu-Jitsu World Championship gives UAE athletes the perfect platform to continue developing their skills against the world’s best. The championship represents the last opportunity to qualify for the World Games 2022, in the United States.

Commenting on the jiu-jitsu bonanza in November, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of UAEJJF, said, "As we celebrate the country’s 50-year journey we also look forward to how we can support the vision of our leaders for the next 50, including promoting healthy, active lifestyle.

"Furthermore with the UAE hosting Expo 2020, it has provided us with great inspiration and confidence in our organisation to host the two biggest jiu-jitsu championships in the world in the space of two weeks."

Al Shaheri added, "These events follow Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the recent 5th edition of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship and truly cement Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of jiu-jitsu. The Jiu-Jitsu arena will host thousands of athletes under one roof and the jiu-jitsu fanbase around the world will have a chance to see the best of the best compete. It will certainly be a historic month for our sport."

The UAE’s jiu-jitsu athletes will be looking to build on recent strong performances on the international stage. At the 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship last month, the UAE topped the medal table 18, including 4 gold, 4 silver and 10 bronze.

Mohammed Hussain Al Marzouqi, ADWPJJC Director, urged all world champions to register for the 13th ADWPJJC before registration closes at the end of October.