Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Euroleague Basketball, and Etihad Arena have partnered to host the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

The deal, brokered by the league's strategic partner, IMG, marks a historic expansion of Euroleague Basketball into new global markets.

The decision to bring the Final Four to Abu Dhabi builds on Euroleague Basketball's strategic ambition to expand into new markets, building on its 25-year legacy of success.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi has rapidly become the home for basketball in the middle East, and we're excited to welcome Euroleague Basketball to the emirate and the region for the very first time. A hub for sporting excellence, Abu Dhabi will offer fans a world-class experience at the Final Four events in Etihad Arena, providing a warm welcome and a diverse range of attractions and experiences in addition to the games themselves."

Dejan Bodiroga, President of Euroleague Basketball, said that bringing the Final Four to Abu Dhabi is an ambitious project and a remarkable opportunity to showcase the EuroLeague atmosphere to a new and diverse audience.

He added that this partnership guarantees the fans a fresh experience in one of the world's most modern and tourist-friendly cities.

By staging the Final Four in a new region, Euroleague Basketball aims to bring its fan experience and Every Game Matters mantra to a broader global audience.

The Final Four will mark Euroleague Basketball's second experience in the Middle East, following the successful Adidas NextGen Tournament Qualifier hosted in Dubai last season.

Etihad Arena will host the four best teams of the season, who will play in the semifinals on Friday, 23rd May, at 7 pm and 10 pm local time. The third-place and championship games will be held on Sunday, 25th May, at 6 pm and 9 pm local time.

Paulius Motiejunas, CEO of Euroleague Basketball, stated, "This agreement represents a milestone for the EuroLeague and a significant step in our global growth strategy. By partnering with Abu Dhabi, we are bringing our most iconic event to a dynamic new environment that offers world-class facilities and a passion for hosting major international sports events."

Marcus Osborne, General Manager of Etihad Arena – Abu Dhabi, said that Etihad Arena, one of the region's premier multi-purpose venues, offers a unique experience for fans thanks to its modern facilities and advanced amenities, which can be easily adapted to host international basketball tournaments.

"Having hosted numerous high-profile basketball games, we've seen firsthand how passionate our audience is, and we're excited to see the venue welcome the best of European basketball to Abu Dhabi," he added.