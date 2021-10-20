Abu Dhabi to host FIFA Club World Cup next year

ZURICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) FIFA have confirmed that this year's Club World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE capital has staged the Club World Cup four times before in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

At the FIFA council meeting in Zurich, Gianni Infantino confirmed the event would be held in Abu Dhabi and that it had been pushed back to early 2022.

Infantino said: "The council endorsed a meeting, a global summit meeting to take place in December this year with the aim of providing a presentation to all 211 member nations about the future of football, men’s football, women’s football, youth football, on 20th December.

"It was decided that the Club World Cup 2021 will be played in early 2022, the exact dates are still to be confirmed, but the hosts after the withdrawal of Japan because of the pandemic, the host will be the United Arab Emirates, who have hosted this event already a few times as you know."

The Club World Cup will feature European Champions, Chelsea; African Champions, Al Ahly; Jazira, the host nation’s league champion, who captured last season’s Arabian Gulf League, and other continental club champions.